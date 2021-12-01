Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,874. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.