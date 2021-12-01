Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 370,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.31. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

