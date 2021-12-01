Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,007 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 69.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $331.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $340.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

