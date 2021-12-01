Fundamentun LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.73. The stock had a trading volume of 68,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,638. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

