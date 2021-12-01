Fundamentun LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,122.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,645. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.80 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

