Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Future to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $$48.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Future has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $49.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

