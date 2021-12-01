Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Future to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of FRNWF stock remained flat at $$48.94 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Future has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $49.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

