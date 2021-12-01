Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Future to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

FRNWF stock remained flat at $$48.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. Future has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

