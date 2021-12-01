Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Up 172.7% in November

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the October 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,208.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRNWF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Future to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

FRNWF stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Future has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

