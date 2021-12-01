FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $209.66 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $128.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

