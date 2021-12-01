FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Arista Networks stock opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $134.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 773,528 shares of company stock worth $213,831,509. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

