Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $312.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $11,071,375. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

