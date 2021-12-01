Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Down 11.5%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price was down 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 31,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 727,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GATO shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth $156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 38.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after buying an additional 779,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $7,476,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $6,650,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 328.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 540,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

