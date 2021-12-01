General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.19

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

GD traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $189.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,460. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

