Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 425.71 ($5.56).

GLEN opened at GBX 367.20 ($4.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 556.43. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The company has a market cap of £48.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

