Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.0 days.

Globaltrans Investment stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Globaltrans Investment has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Get Globaltrans Investment alerts:

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Globaltrans Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globaltrans Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.