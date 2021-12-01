Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.0 days.
Globaltrans Investment stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Globaltrans Investment has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.
Globaltrans Investment Company Profile
