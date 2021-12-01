Graphlinq Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $14.14 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00236015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00086652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

