Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.50

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 3252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.51.

The stock has a market cap of $526.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

