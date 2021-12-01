H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

