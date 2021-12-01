Hacken Token (HAI) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $70.52 million and $2.28 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00094426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.07958691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,235.72 or 1.00218683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,532,135 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

