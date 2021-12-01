HAPI Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. HAPI has a total market cap of $23.69 million and $1.65 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for about $48.20 or 0.00084519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00237587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 511,929 coins and its circulating supply is 491,458 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.