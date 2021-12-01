Head to Head Contrast: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) vs. Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 6.38% 18.96% 9.09% Generation Hemp -763.59% N/A -73.43%

75.6% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concentrix and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.84 $164.81 million $6.59 25.19 Generation Hemp $90,000.00 941.45 -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Concentrix and Generation Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concentrix presently has a consensus price target of $158.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Concentrix beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

