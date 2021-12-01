Head to Head Review: QDM International (QDMI) & The Competition

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare QDM International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get QDM International alerts:

70.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

QDM International has a beta of 7.28, suggesting that its share price is 628% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QDM International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.19 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 36.54

QDM International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% QDM International Competitors 5.95% 17.16% 5.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QDM International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 247 1056 1188 45 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 11.28%. Given QDM International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

QDM International rivals beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.