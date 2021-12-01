Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLTOY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.5502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.