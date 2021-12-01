Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,569 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Highwoods Properties worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth about $1,080,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE HIW opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

