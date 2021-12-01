Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.48. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.