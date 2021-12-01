Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.940 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HI. Barrington Research increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE HI opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

