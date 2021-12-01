Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.40 ($2.23).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 135.10 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £694.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.51. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

