Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $691,344.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Hydra has a total market cap of $46.53 million and $691,344.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $12.06 or 0.00021146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00071285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.59 or 0.07961813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.50 or 0.99892864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,623,903 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

