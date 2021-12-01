Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.60. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

IBDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.68.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

