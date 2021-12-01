ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 457 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.94. 150,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,767,742. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $909.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

