ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 16,200,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 1,646,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,205. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

