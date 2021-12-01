Insider Buying: F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CEO Buys 110,000 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F45 Training alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Adam Gilchrist acquired 27,500 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00.

Shares of FXLV traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,897. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Sell-side analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FXLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.