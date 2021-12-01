Insider Buying: Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Purchases 3,750 Shares of Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $24,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRVB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 533,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,091. The company has a market cap of $440.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

