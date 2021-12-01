Insider Buying: Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Purchases 214,606 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 214,606 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,807,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 86,454 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,629,657.90.

On Monday, October 18th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00.

SGHT traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,632. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sight Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,324,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

