Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $127.31. 1,232,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,233. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.13. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

