Insider Selling: GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $164,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 300,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $606,000.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 248,416 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $561,420.16.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 16,326 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $36,733.50.

On Thursday, October 14th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,726 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $219,582.68.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

Shares of GBS stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,213. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26. GBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in GBS in the second quarter valued at $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GBS by 555.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GBS by 890.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,415 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GBS in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GBS in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

