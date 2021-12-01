Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO Sells 10,600 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TDUP traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 3,671,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.05. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

