Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 78,125 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $57,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $71,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,781.25.

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $78,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 1,489,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $114.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

