INT (INT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, INT has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. INT has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $1.45 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.25 or 0.00398459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00237587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087696 BTC.

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

