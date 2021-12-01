Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

INTA opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37. Intapp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

