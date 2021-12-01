Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37. Intapp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

