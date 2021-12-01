Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

