Internet Computer Price Tops $41.88 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $41.88 or 0.00073140 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.66 billion and $221.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00096235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.62 or 0.08136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,988.08 or 0.97767348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,056,678 coins and its circulating supply is 182,805,860 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

