Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of PSCI stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $104.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
