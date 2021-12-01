Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PSCI stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $2,163,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

