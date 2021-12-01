iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 395,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,767,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.23. 41,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,324,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

