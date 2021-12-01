iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

