iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $270.24 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.18 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

