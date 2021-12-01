iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,027,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $457.63 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

