Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Up 166.0% in November

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ISLE opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISLE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $436,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 101.3% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 131,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.